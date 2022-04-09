6 Meridian Acquires New Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

NYSE RNR traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $157.71. 239,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 0.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

