6 Meridian Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

6 Meridian lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. 161,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,517. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

