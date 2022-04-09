6 Meridian Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.10% of General American Investors worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in General American Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $41.93. 7,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

