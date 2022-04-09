6 Meridian Has $341,000 Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000.

Shares of AFB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

