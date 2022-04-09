6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 91,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,350,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 1,923,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,839. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

