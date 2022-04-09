6 Meridian Sells 4,140 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

6 Meridian lessened its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 164,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

