6 Meridian Sells 5,700 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

6 Meridian cut its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVF remained flat at $$7.93 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,995. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.