6 Meridian Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $15,498,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.49. 12,964,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

