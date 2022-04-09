$61.91 Million in Sales Expected for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will report $61.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.03 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $361.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $363.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $459.02 million, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $467.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $13,914,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.