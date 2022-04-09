$62.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will post $62.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $261.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $262.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $291.67 million, with estimates ranging from $282.89 million to $308.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.
Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
KORE stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.
Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kore Group (KORE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.