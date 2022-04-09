$62.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will post $62.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.60 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $261.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $262.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $291.67 million, with estimates ranging from $282.89 million to $308.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

KORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

KORE stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

