623 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $317.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

