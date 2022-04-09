$67.72 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will announce $67.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. Alphatec reported sales of $44.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $305.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.06 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $372.26 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $378.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

ATEC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,538. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 248,610 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

