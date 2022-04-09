$676.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will announce $676.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.46 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13).

A number of research firms recently commented on CANO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cano Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CANO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,002. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

