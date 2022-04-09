$696.99 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) to post sales of $696.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.60 million. Atlassian posted sales of $568.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $20.95 on Wednesday, hitting $272.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.07 and a 200 day moving average of $350.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.