$7.84 EPS Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings of $6.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS.

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $1,755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFG traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 298,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

