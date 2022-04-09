$720.95 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to report sales of $720.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,631 shares of company stock valued at $44,374,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

