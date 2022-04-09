$817.09 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to post $817.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.42 million and the lowest is $790.00 million. Stantec reported sales of $674.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Stantec stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 61,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $67,716,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

