$862.59 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will post $862.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $833.12 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.64. 1,243,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,205. Copart has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

