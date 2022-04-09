$914.64 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will report $914.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $932.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $898.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $768.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

