AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.05.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

