Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $12,495,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 562,418 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 199,998 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,249. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

