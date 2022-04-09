Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.90

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 5357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

