Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Accolade by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 670.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 440,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

