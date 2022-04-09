Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.49 and traded as high as C$8.65. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

