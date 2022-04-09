Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) is one of 254 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Achilles Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A -$61.10 million -0.30 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors $776.20 million $146.71 million -1.36

Achilles Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -20.25% Achilles Therapeutics Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors 1542 5515 11241 206 2.55

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 611.27%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 93.58%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

