Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.05

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.36 ($0.16). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 185,830 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.24.

In other news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 6,270 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,151.21). Insiders have bought a total of 75,951 shares of company stock worth $1,190,136 over the last quarter.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

