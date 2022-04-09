Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $10,944.27 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $10,944.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, R Mark Adams sold 1,244 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $14,940.44.

Shares of ADPT opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

