Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Cut to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 36 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

AHEXY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.