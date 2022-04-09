Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

