Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $225.74 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $181.24 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

