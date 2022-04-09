Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.35

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 24909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

