AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

