AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

