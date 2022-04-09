Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 5,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $47,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.38. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

