ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.04

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and traded as high as $50.02. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 3,434 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGESY. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

