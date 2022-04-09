AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 33,830 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 402,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

