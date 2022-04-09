AGF Investments Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Progressive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

