AGF Investments Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pool by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pool by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 7.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,751. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $361.88 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.80.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

