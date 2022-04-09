AGF Investments Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,538 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,225,000 after purchasing an additional 592,257 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $229,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

