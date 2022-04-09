AGF Investments Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,444 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 14,728,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

