AGF Investments Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,467 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,493,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,857 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 13,504,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,776,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

