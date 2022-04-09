AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,863,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.04. 596,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,967. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

