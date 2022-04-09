AGF Investments Inc. Sells 11,519 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

