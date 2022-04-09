AGF Investments Inc. Sells 157,791 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 662,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,791 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,226. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.