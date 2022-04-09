AGF Investments Inc. Sells 333,588 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333,588 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 391,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

