AGF Investments Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

KNX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,929. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.