AGF Investments Inc. Sells 4,458 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after acquiring an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,927. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

