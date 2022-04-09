AGF Investments Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $3,010,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 191.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 626,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.