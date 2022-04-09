AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after buying an additional 2,284,498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.36. 7,882,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

