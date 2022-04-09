AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 38.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNM. Barclays dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 634,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,472. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

